A couple abducted by suspected kidnappers in Oyo State has been rescued unharmed following a joint security operation involving the police, Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters....

A couple abducted by suspected kidnappers in Oyo State has been rescued unharmed following a joint security operation involving the police, Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes and hunters.



The victims, identified as Alhaji Busiru Booni and his wife, Alhaja Pitiku, were kidnapped late on Saturday, 5 July, when about five armed men stormed Tiro Village in the Irawo area of Oke-Ogun, firing gunshots before taking the couple to an unknown location.

According to the Oyo State Police Command, Commissioner of Police Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga immediately ordered a coordinated search-and-rescue mission after receiving the distress report.

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During the operation, security operatives recovered a Bajaj motorcycle earlier reported stolen and abandoned in a nearby bush. Police said the recovery, alongside the deployment of technology, helped the joint team trace the kidnappers’ hideout.

The suspects reportedly opened fire as security personnel closed in, leading to a gun battle.

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The kidnappers, believed to have sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds, fled into the forest, abandoning the victims, who were rescued unhurt.

The couple were taken to a medical facility for evaluation, treated and discharged after being certified medically fit before reuniting with their family.

The police have urged residents to report anyone seeking unusual medical treatment or presenting with suspected bullet wounds, saying such information could aid efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The command also commended the Amotekun Corps, local vigilantes, hunters and community members for their support and timely intelligence, reaffirming its commitment to protecting lives and property across Oyo State.