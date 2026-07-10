Debutants Heartland Queens and Ikorodu City will be aiming to upset Nigeria's established football order when they take on more experienced opponents in the finals of the 2026 President Federation Cup on Saturday in Asaba....

Debutants Heartland Queens and Ikorodu City will be aiming to upset Nigeria’s established football order when they take on more experienced opponents in the finals of the 2026 President Federation Cup on Saturday in Asaba.

The women’s final will kick off at noon at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, where Heartland Queens face two-time champions Nasarawa Amazons, while the men’s final between three-time winners El-Kanemi Warriors and first-time finalists Ikorodu City begins at 4 p.m.

Heartland Queens have emerged as the tournament’s surprise package, defeating FC Robo Queens in the semi-finals after earlier eliminating Dragon Fury Ladies, Ahudiyannem Queens and Ibom Angels. Their impressive run has raised hopes of a fairytale finish against the seasoned Nasarawa Amazons.

The Lafia-based Amazons, who edged Sunshine Queens in the semi-finals, reached the final after overcoming Osklean FC before prevailing in penalty shootouts against Naija Ratels and Edo Queens.

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In the men’s competition, Ikorodu City are seeking a dream debut triumph against defending champions El-Kanemi Warriors, with more than silverware at stake.

The winners will also secure Nigeria’s ticket to next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

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El-Kanemi Warriors are chasing a fourth President Federation Cup title, having previously won back-to-back crowns in 1991 and 1992 before lifting the trophy again in 2024 after defeating Abia Warriors in the final.

With two ambitious newcomers challenging established powerhouses, Saturday’s finals promise an exciting contest as a new chapter in Nigerian football could be written.