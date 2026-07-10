Nigeria's Flamingos will look to seal qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Morocco when they face Benin Republic in the decisive second leg of their final qualifying tie at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Saturday....

Nigeria’s Flamingos will look to seal qualification for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco when they face Benin Republic in the decisive second leg of their final qualifying tie at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé on Saturday.

The Flamingos head into the encounter with a slender 3-2 advantage from the first leg in Ikenne, but Benin’s young Amazons have already shown they can trouble one of Africa’s most successful youth teams, setting up an intriguing contest.

Victory or a draw will send Nigeria to another FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, while Benin must overturn the one-goal deficit to book a historic first appearance at the tournament.

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With qualification hanging in the balance, composure and discipline are expected to be decisive as both teams battle for the continent’s final ticket to Morocco.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Uganda’s Shamirah Nabadda as referee for the match.

She will be assisted by Mali’s Fanta Idrissa Kone and Burundi’s Fides Bangurambona, while Uganda’s Josephine Nantongo will serve as reserve referee.

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Togolese official Aissata Ameyo has been named match commissioner, with Senegal’s Fatou Gaye serving as referee assessor.