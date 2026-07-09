Former World Champions, France, have defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 to love into the Semi Final of the World Cup....

Former World Champions, France, have defeated the Atlas Lions of Morocco 2-0 to love into the Semi Final of the World Cup.

The French National team also known as Les Bleus go their goals during a six minute span in the second half through Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele.

The French had earlier lost a penalty in the first half after Yassine Bounou saved a penalty from French Superstar and Captain Kylian Mbappe.

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The French captain however had the last laugh with his eight goal of the World Cup in the 60th minute.

Ballon D’or holder and Paris Saint-Germain talisman, Ousmane Dembele, added a second 6 minutes later.

All efforts by Morocco to make a comeback proved abortive with the goals seeming to knock the sails out of the Atlas Lions.

This is the second successive World cup where Morocco got to at least the quarter final with the team going as far as the Semi Final in Qatar in 2022.

They were also defeated by the French national team at the Semi Final stage in Qatar.

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The scoreline was also 2-0.