The Jigawa State APC Reconciliation Committee says it has successfully resolved the grievances of more than 400 party aspirants who contested in the party’s primary elections across the state. The committee disclosed this while presenting its report to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse. Speaking on behalf…...

The Jigawa State APC Reconciliation Committee says it has successfully resolved the grievances of more than 400 party aspirants who contested in the party’s primary elections across the state.

The committee disclosed this while presenting its report to Governor Umar Namadi at the Government House in Dutse.

Speaking on behalf of the committee chairman, Alhaji Isah Muhammad Gerawa, the Co-Chairman, Senator Muhammad Dudu, said the committee engaged both successful and unsuccessful aspirants in all 27 local government areas.

He said the exercise provided an opportunity to address complaints, resolve differences and strengthen unity within the party ahead of the general elections.

Dudu described the reconciliation exercise as a landmark initiative, noting that it is the first of its kind since the return of democratic rule in Jigawa State.

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He added that the committee met with more than 400 party members during the assignment.

Receiving the report, Governor Umar Namadi commended the 15-member committee for its commitment and dedication.

He said the reconciliation effort had already begun to strengthen trust, unity and cooperation among APC members across the state.

The governor stressed that the success of any political party depends on unity and the contributions of every member.

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He directed the committee to continue its reconciliation efforts until the general elections and announced that it would remain a Standing Committee to sustain peace, dialogue and cohesion within the party.

The committee was inaugurated on June 22, 2026, with the mandate to engage aggrieved aspirants, listen to their concerns and promote unity after the APC primary elections.

The initiative is expected to strengthen internal democracy, encourage peaceful political participation and enhance party cohesion ahead of the next general elections.