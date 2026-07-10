President Bola Tinubu has pledged that justice will be served for the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as well as for the family of the late mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, who was beheaded by the abductors. The President made the pledge…...

President Bola Tinubu has pledged that justice will be served for the pupils and teachers rescued from captivity in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, as well as for the family of the late mathematics teacher, Michael Oyedokun, who was beheaded by the abductors.

The President made the pledge on Friday in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, following the successful rescue of the victims after 56 days in captivity.

Tinubu expressed delight over the safe rescue of the children and teachers by security operatives, commending the military, the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Police Force for their sustained efforts.

He praised the security agencies for working relentlessly throughout the period of the victims’ captivity, noting that the operation led to the arrest of eight suspects while several others were neutralised without any collateral damage.

The President also acknowledged the emotional trauma endured by the victims, their families and the nation during the ordeal.

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He commended the Oyo State Government for its collaboration with the Federal Government throughout the rescue operation and urged authorities in the state to strengthen security around schools.

“I am profoundly happy that our security forces successfully rescued the abducted pupils and teachers from Orire, Ogbomoso in Oyo State today after a military, police and intelligence-driven operation that neutralised some of the terrorists that perpetrated the evil act and the arrest of eight of them.

“This successful military operation has ended the siege and standoff of over 50 days and has brought relief to the entire nation and the affected families in particular. On behalf of the country, I express my gratitude to the officers and men of our armed forces, the intelligence agencies and the police for the safe rescue of the children and their teachers.

“My government will get justice for these children and their teachers and for the family of Mr Oyedokun, who the terrorists gruesomely murdered.

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“I must commend the government of Oyo State for working cooperatively with us in bringing this unfortunate incident to a successful end,” the President said.

Tinubu further directed relevant emergency agencies to work with the Oyo State Government to provide the rescued pupils and teachers with all necessary medical care and relief support.

The victims were abducted on May 15 from Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele; Primary School, Esiele; and Yawota Baptist Nursery and Primary School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

During their captivity, the abductors murdered mathematics teacher Michael Oyedokun, an incident that sparked widespread outrage and renewed calls for improved security in schools. The remaining victims regained their freedom on Friday following a coordinated security operation.