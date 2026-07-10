The pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom. The development was announced on Friday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X account. The pupils and teachers in Oriire,…...

The pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have regained their freedom.

The development was announced on Friday by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his X account.

The pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, have finally regained their freedom.

Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga announced the development on X on Friday.

He wrote: “Finally, all the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire, Oyo have been rescued by our security agencies.

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“One of the rescued teachers in Oyo sends a thank you message to President Tinubu and the security agencies.”