Eight suspected kidnappers have been arrested and several others neutralised during the rescue operation that secured the freedom of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a…...

Eight suspected kidnappers have been arrested and several others neutralised during the rescue operation that secured the freedom of abducted pupils and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.



The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed the development in a post on his X account on Friday.

According to Onanuga, the suspects are currently in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS), while security operatives killed some members of the kidnapping gang during the operation.

He also dismissed reports suggesting that the government negotiated with the abductors or released any detainee in exchange for the victims’ freedom.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, one of the kidnappers’ key demands was the release of a terrorist kingpin currently facing prosecution, but the request was rejected.

“There was no quid pro quo in the rescue as one of the terrorists, a kingpin, that the kidnappers demanded his release, is being prosecuted for his atrocities,” Onanuga stated.

He added that the security agencies would provide a comprehensive account of the rescue operation in due course.