Jigawa State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals, thieves, cattle rustlers and drug dealers in a series of intelligence-led operations across the state, recovering stolen property, livestock and more than 3,400 illicit drugs....

Jigawa State Police Command has arrested suspected vandals, thieves, cattle rustlers and drug dealers in a series of intelligence-led operations across the state, recovering stolen property, livestock and more than 3,400 illicit drugs.



The command said the coordinated operations, carried out on 8 July, underscore its renewed efforts to tackle crime and protect lives and property across Jigawa.

Police arrested three suspects over the vandalism of electric armoured cable believed to have been stolen from behind a hotel in Dutse.

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The suspects, aged between 17 and 18, were also linked to the receipt of stolen property and are assisting investigators before being charged in court.

In a separate operation, officers attached to Dutse Division arrested a 23-year-old suspect from Kano State in possession of a suspected stolen PlayStation 5 console and two plasma television sets valued at about ₦2.5 million.

The recovered items have been returned to their owners, while the suspect is expected to face prosecution after investigations.

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Police also arrested a suspected cattle rustler in Guri Local Government Area after three cows believed to have been stolen were found hidden in his compound.

The animals have since been released to their rightful owner, while efforts continue to track down other members of the alleged rustling syndicate.

In its crackdown on drug trafficking, the command raided identified drug hotspots in Dutse, Gumel and Kazaure, arresting three suspected drug dealers.

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Officers recovered 3,427 assorted illicit drugs, including Exol, Tramadol, Pregabalin and D5 tablets, as well as four blocks and 551 wraps of suspected cannabis, 80 tubes of rubber solution and ₦100,660 believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned after the conclusion of investigations.

Commissioner of Police commended officers involved in the operations for their professionalism and praised residents for providing credible intelligence that aided the arrests.

He urged the public to remain vigilant and continue reporting suspicious activities to security agencies to strengthen efforts against crime in the state.