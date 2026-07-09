Two million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred and thirty-three eligible voters are expected to determine the next governor of Osun State....

Two million, three hundred and thirty-nine thousand, two hundred and thirty-three eligible voters are expected to determine the next governor of Osun State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Osun State, Oluwatoyin Babalola announced this while presenting the updated electronic register of voters to political parties at the INEC office in Osogbo ahead of the August 15 governorship election.

From the 2023 Osun voter register of 1,954,800, the Independent National Electoral Commission expanded the register through the 2025–2026 Continuous Voter Registration and inter-state transfer of voters, increasing the number of registered voters for the August 15 governorship election to 2,339,233.

The updated register shows that female voters account for 52.79 percent, while young people aged 18 to 34 constitute 36.64 percent of the electorate.

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Presenting the electronic register to political parties, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Oluwatoyin Babalola, said the exercise underscores INEC’s commitment to transparency and credible elections, urging stakeholders to scrutinise the register and support a peaceful electoral process.

The Commissioner appealed to political parties, candidates and supporters to conduct issue-based campaigns and shun violence, vote buying and other electoral offences capable of undermining the credibility of the poll.

Political parties also received clarification on areas of concern in the new voter register, including new registrations, transfers and the distribution of voters across polling units.

INEC also unveiled the Braille Ballot Guide to promote inclusive participation by voters with visual impairment, with the brail also educating them also on electoral offences ahead of the August 15 governorship election.