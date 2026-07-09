The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reassured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and rely only on verified information from official sources....

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reassured Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country, while urging citizens to remain vigilant and rely only on verified information from official sources.

The Minister gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the inaugural meeting of the Communication Sub-Committee of the Presidential Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness and Emerging Public Health Threats.

“Let me reassure Nigerians that there is currently no confirmed case of Ebola Virus Disease in Nigeria.

However, recent developments elsewhere in Africa remind us that infectious diseases know no borders,” Idris said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for establishing the Presidential Task Force, describing the move as a proactive step towards protecting Nigerians’ health and well-being through preparedness, coordination, and timely action.

The Minister stressed that communication would play a critical role in managing any public health emergency. “Accurate, timely and science-based information saves lives, while misinformation and rumours can undermine public confidence and hinder effective response,” he said.

Idris noted that Nigeria’s successful containment of Ebola in 2014 was achieved through strong leadership, coordinated action, effective surveillance, and sustained public communication.

He added that the National Orientation Agency had already begun nationwide sensitisation using approved health messages developed in collaboration with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). “Our message to Nigerians must remain clear: there is no confirmed Ebola case in Nigeria; there is no cause for panic; government is fully prepared and vigilant,” the Minister stated.

He urged citizens to observe good hygiene, promptly report suspected symptoms to health authorities, and rely only on verified government information.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, who also serves as the Deputy Chairman; the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, represented by the Special Assistant, Digital Communications, Saka Olugbenga, the Director General, National Centre for Disease Control, represented by Dr. Tochi Okwor; the Director General, National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu; the National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists, Comrade Alhassan Yahya; the President of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, Dr. Ike Neliaku, fnipr, the Vice President, North, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Hamza Idris; amongst others.