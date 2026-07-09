Morocco head into Thursday’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France as underdogs, but history suggests writing off the Atlas Lions would be a mistake. Four years after becoming Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco have once again emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, defeating quality opponents to reach…...

Morocco head into Thursday’s FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France as underdogs, but history suggests writing off the Atlas Lions would be a mistake.

Four years after becoming Africa’s first World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco have once again emerged as one of the tournament’s biggest surprises, defeating quality opponents to reach the last eight.

Here are five reasons they could spring another upset.

1. They Have Already Defied Expectations

Morocco’s journey has been built on proving doubters wrong.

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Few expected them to survive a difficult group, fewer predicted victories over the Netherlands and Canada, yet they have continued to deliver under pressure.

Having already exceeded expectations, they enter the clash with France carrying little pressure compared to their opponents.

2. A Well-Organised Defence

Morocco’s greatest strength remains their defensive discipline.

The Atlas Lions defend as a unit, leaving little space between the midfield and defence while remaining dangerous on the counterattack.

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Their organisation frustrated some of Europe’s strongest sides in previous World Cups and has continued to be one of their biggest weapons in 2026.

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If they can limit France’s attacking stars, the contest could become increasingly uncomfortable for Les Bleus.

3. Confidence Is at an All-Time High

Momentum matters at the World Cup.

Victories over strong opposition have boosted Morocco’s belief that they belong among football’s elite.

Winning knockout matches breeds confidence, and Morocco now possess the mentality of a side that genuinely believes it can compete with anyone.

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4. Africa Will Be Behind Them

Morocco are no longer playing solely for themselves.

With every other African nation eliminated, the Atlas Lions have become the continent’s standard-bearers.

That emotional support has often translated into enormous energy inside stadiums, where Moroccan fans have consistently created one of the tournament’s most intimidating atmospheres.

5. France Will Feel the Pressure

France are expected to win.

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As former world champions and one of the favourites for the title, anything short of victory would be viewed as a major disappointment.

That expectation places enormous pressure on Didier Deschamps’ side, while Morocco can approach the match with freedom and confidence.

If the game remains level deep into the second half, the pressure may begin to shift entirely onto France.

Can Morocco Do It?

On paper, France possess greater experience, squad depth and world-class talent.

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However, World Cups have repeatedly shown that organisation, belief and tactical discipline can overcome individual brilliance.

Morocco have already made history once. They now have another opportunity to create one of African football’s greatest nights by eliminating France and booking a second consecutive place in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals.