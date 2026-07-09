Global music star Justin Bieber has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, set to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. FIFA announced on its official website that Bieber will join an…...

Global music star Justin Bieber has been confirmed as one of the headline performers for the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show, set to take place on Sunday, July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

FIFA announced on its official website that Bieber will join an all-star lineup featuring Madonna, Shakira and BTS for the groundbreaking 11-minute spectacle, marking the first halftime entertainment show in the history of the FIFA World Cup final.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy will also perform during the broadcast, alongside internationally acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the award-winning PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the event as more than just a musical performance, saying it would help advance access to education for children around the world through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.

“When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund and our mission to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children around the world,” Infantino said.

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He added that Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS 22 Chorus featuring Coldplay would also play vital roles in delivering “a powerful message of unity and hope to billions of people worldwide.”

“As the world unites for the most significant football match in history on Sunday, 19 July 2026 at the New York New Jersey Stadium, this groundbreaking spectacle, curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, will celebrate football, music and our shared values, ensuring a legacy that transcends the final whistle,” he added.

Bieber said he was honoured to be part of the event and its broader mission.

“The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,” the Canadian singer said.

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Burna Boy described his participation as a proud moment for Africa.

“The FIFA World Cup is one of the few moments that truly brings the entire world together. To represent Africa on the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show is a privilege and a responsibility that I don’t take lightly. I’m honoured to be part of a performance that not only celebrates football and culture but also helps create greater opportunities for children through education around the world,” he said.

FIFA also confirmed that beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets will feature during the show, reinforcing its focus on promoting quality education for children globally.

The halftime show is being produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Live Nation and Done + Dusted, with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin serving as curator.

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According to FIFA, the event will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide. More than $50 million has already been raised, with $1 from every ticket sold for FIFA World Cup 2026 matches being donated to the initiative.

The announcement comes as FIFA continues its Unite for Education campaign throughout the tournament, with players wearing special sleeve patches during the knockout stages to raise awareness of education-focused programmes, including the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, FIFA Football for Schools Programme and FIFA Foundation education projects.