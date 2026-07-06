Singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has shared the story of how he met his partner, Janet Atom, revealing that their relationship began after a chance encounter at a nightclub where she was employed....

Singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has shared the story of how he met his partner, Janet Atom, revealing that their relationship began after a chance encounter at a nightclub where she was employed.

Speaking in a recent interview, the singer said Janet was working at the club when he first noticed her, stressing that she was not there as a guest.

Spyro explained that his interest was sparked by curiosity about her job, prompting him to strike up a conversation that eventually blossomed into a close friendship.

According to the singer, it was only after spending time with her that he realised she possessed the qualities he had always desired in a life partner.

He said marriage was not part of his plans when they first met, but his feelings evolved as he got to know her better, leading him to pursue a serious relationship.

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“I met her working in the club, not partying in the club, but that’s not to say that partying is wrong. But she was working there and that’s how I got to notice her. I was curious to know why she was there and why she was working at the club, and that was what made me have my first conversation with her.

“We got talking and we became friends. The one day my eyes popped up and I was like ‘Oh what I have been looking for was right in front of me.’ because I wasn’t really thinking of making it a lifetime thing, so I said before I quickly miss it, lemme swing into action…” he said.