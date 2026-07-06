A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded a couple, Julie Akue Onwuegbu and her husband, Wisdom Onwuegbu, in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over an alleged N10 million land fraud....

A Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has remanded a couple, Julie Akue Onwuegbu and her husband, Wisdom Onwuegbu, in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre over an alleged N10 million land fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed the development in a statement shared on its official X handle on Monday, July 6.

According to the anti-graft agency, the couple was arraigned before Justice S.I. Mark on June 30 by the EFCC’s Port Harcourt Zonal Directorate on a three-count charge bordering on advance fee fraud and obtaining money under false pretences.

The Commission alleged that the defendants fraudulently obtained N10 million from one Taofik Bello under the guise of selling him a plot of land located at Queen Park Estate (Royal Park Estate), Ohia Eli-Mini, Eneka, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

One of the charges reads: “That you, Julie Akue Owuegbu and Wisdom Onwuegbu between 11th April, 2024 and 15th April, 2024 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N10,000,000.00 (Ten Million Naira, only) from one Mr. Taofik Bello under the pretence of transferring and holding yourself as the rightful owner of a plot of land, situated at Queen Park Estate, (Royal Park Estate), Ohia Eli-Mini, Eneka in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Rivers State, the pretext you knew to be false…”

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The EFCC said the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following their plea, prosecution counsel, I. Igwu, urged the court to fix a trial date and remand the defendants in custody, while defence counsel, Igwe Okoronkwo, informed the court that a bail application had already been filed and asked that the couple be granted bail to prepare their defence.

Justice Mark, however, ordered that the defendants be remanded in the Port Harcourt Correctional Centre and adjourned the matter until July 10, 2026, for ruling on their bail application.

According to the EFCC, the case originated from a petition filed in November 2024 by the complainant, who alleged that he was introduced to Julie Onwuegbu by one Enitan Joseph in April 2024 as the owner of a plot of land in Queens Park Estate, Eneka.

The Commission said the complainant agreed to purchase the property for N10 million and made the payment in two instalments of N1 million and N9 million into the first defendant’s Ecobank and First Bank accounts.

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The EFCC further alleged that after receiving a signed Deed of Conveyance from the defendant, the complainant’s attempt to develop the property was halted by another individual who claimed ownership of the land.

According to the Commission, subsequent investigations revealed that the first defendant did not own any land in the estate.

The anti-graft agency added that its investigation also showed that part of the alleged proceeds of the fraud was transferred to a company account belonging to the second defendant, Wisdom Onwuegbu, while efforts by the complainant to recover either the land or his money were unsuccessful.