The Adamawa State Government has commenced construction of a 13.5-megawatt interconnected solar mini-grid expected to provide reliable electricity to more than 6,000 small and medium enterprises and over 100 public institutions in Yola South Local Government Area....

The Adamawa State Government has commenced construction of a 13.5-megawatt interconnected solar mini-grid expected to provide reliable electricity to more than 6,000 small and medium enterprises and over 100 public institutions in Yola South Local Government Area.

The renewable energy project, located in the Kofare, Saminaka and Mbamba communities, is funded by the World Bank through the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and is designed to expand access to clean energy while boosting economic activities in the State.

The project comprises a 10-megawatt interconnected solar mini-grid in Kofare, a 2.6-megawatt facility in Saminaka and an 890-kilowatt installation in Mbamba.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to project officials, the initiative will provide uninterrupted electricity to about 600,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, households and businesses, while supplying power to more than 100 public institutions, including schools, healthcare centres and water supply facilities.

The project is regarded as one of the most ambitious state-led renewable energy investments in northern Nigeria and aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the Electricity Act, which empowers states to generate, transmit and distribute electricity.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, the Managing Director of the Rural Electrification Agency, Abba Aliyu, described the project as a major milestone in Nigeria’s transition to renewable energy and a demonstration of successful collaboration between development partners and state governments in addressing energy poverty.

Minister of Power, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, said the initiative reflects the growing partnership between the Federal Government and sub-national governments in tackling Nigeria’s electricity deficit.

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, who was represented at the event, said the investment demonstrates increasing confidence in state governments to drive critical infrastructure development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon completion, the 13.5MW interconnected solar mini-grid is expected to become one of the largest state-led renewable energy projects in northern Nigeria, further strengthening the role of states in electricity generation, transmission and distribution under Nigeria’s ongoing power sector reforms.