Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, has arrived in Kagara to intervene in the violent conflict between Fulani settlers and members of the Kamuku ethnic group in Rafi Local Government Area....

Deputy Governor of Niger State, Yakubu Garba, has arrived in Kagara to intervene in the violent conflict between Fulani settlers and members of the Kamuku ethnic group in Rafi Local Government Area.

The visit follows a deadly clash that claimed the lives of at least 48 people in communities around Tegina. Residents say the violence began in the early hours of Wednesday when armed attackers, reportedly wielding machetes, stormed a Kamuku settlement, killing scores of villagers, including women, children and the elderly.

The Deputy Governor is expected to engage traditional rulers, community leaders, security agencies and other stakeholders in a bid to restore peace, prevent further reprisals and find a lasting solution to the crisis.

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Security has been reinforced in the affected communities as the state government intensifies efforts to restore normalcy.