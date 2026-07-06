The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced that its 10th International Seminar will be held in Vienna, Austria, on 7 and 8 July 2027 under the theme, "Navigating Towards a Stable Energy Future."...

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has announced that its 10th International Seminar will be held in Vienna, Austria, on 7 and 8 July 2027 under the theme, “Navigating Towards a Stable Energy Future.”

The two-day event will take place at the Imperial Hofburg Palace and is expected to bring together key stakeholders from across the global energy industry to discuss challenges and opportunities shaping the future of petroleum and wider energy markets.

According to OPEC, the seminar serves as a leading platform for dialogue and collaboration, attracting ministers from OPEC member countries, nations participating in the Declaration of Cooperation, as well as other energy-producing and consuming countries.

The event will also feature heads of international organisations, executives of energy companies and financial institutions, policymakers, industry experts, academics and journalists.

OPEC Secretary General, Haitham Al Ghais, said the organisation remains committed to making the seminar one of the most significant events on the global energy calendar.

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“The first OPEC Seminar dates back to 1969, and OPEC’s vision for our seminars is that they are first-rank, high-quality events in the energy calendar, living long in the memory of all attendees. We look forward to welcoming all our guests to Vienna in July 2027 for what will be an engaging and unforgettable event,” he said.

OPEC noted that the ninth edition of the seminar, held in Vienna in July 2025 under the theme “Charting Pathways Together: The Future of Global Energy,” attracted more than 1,000 participants, including 23 ministers and government officials, 35 company leaders, 12 heads of international organisations and numerous experts and journalists.

The organisation said further details of the 10th OPEC International Seminar will be announced in due course.