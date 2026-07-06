Publisher of Sahara Reporters and Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has opened his defence in the charges of alleged cybercrime brought against him by the Federal Government...

Publisher of Sahara Reporters and Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has opened his defence in the charges of alleged cybercrime brought against him by the Federal Government.

Mr Sowore called Human Rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju to the stand as his first witness.

The prosecuting counsel Akinlolu Kehinde, had objected to Mr Adeyanju as a witness saying that he is a counsel on record for Mr Sowore and as such can not be a witness

Counsel to Mr Sowore, Olumide Fusika in response noted that the objection of the prosecution is baseless.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says the law states that if a counsel knows he will be a witness in a matter, he will have to step aside as counsel on record from the matter, and this he said Mr Adeyanju has done.

The court subsequently ordered that Mr Deji can proceed as a witness