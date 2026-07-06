The Federal Government has announced that the fourth evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in South Africa will depart Lagos on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, as efforts to repatriate affected citizens continue....

The Federal Government has announced that the fourth evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in South Africa will depart Lagos on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, as efforts to repatriate affected citizens continue.

In an update issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government said an Air Peace aircraft assigned to the evacuation exercise is scheduled to leave Lagos for Johannesburg at 3:30 p.m.

The aircraft is expected to depart Johannesburg at 12:00 midnight with 270 evacuees on board and arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos at about 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, subject to operational conditions.

The latest flight is part of the Federal Government’s ongoing evacuation programme aimed at returning Nigerians from South Africa.

The update was signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa.