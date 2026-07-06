The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with a fatal armed robbery attack that claimed the life of a resident, Clement Idris, in Akure, while intensifying efforts to apprehend other members of the gang....

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested one suspect in connection with a fatal armed robbery attack that claimed the life of a resident, Clement Idris, in Akure, while intensifying efforts to apprehend other members of the gang.

The Command said the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday, 3 July 2026, at the Shagari area of Akure.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, a resident, Oluwatoyin, reported to the police at about 3:30 a.m. that he had heard a gunshot around 1:00 a.m. before hearing a familiar voice calling for help.

On stepping outside, he found Idris lying in a pool of blood.

Preliminary investigations indicated that a group of armed robbers invaded the victim’s residence during the night, dragged him outside, attacked him with machetes and later shot him before fleeing the scene.

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Neighbours rushed the victim to the General Hospital, Akure, where he was confirmed dead.

Police detectives who visited the scene documented the incident and observed multiple machete wounds on the victim’s head and chest, as well as a gunshot wound to the neck.

Investigators also recovered several exhibits, including a lady’s handbag, a cross bag, a small Itel mobile phone and an expended locally made gun shell.

The police said preliminary findings showed that the phone and one of the bags belonged to occupants of a neighbouring apartment who had earlier been robbed before the attackers targeted the deceased.

https://x.com/OndoPoliceNg/status/2073855502455644592

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The Command said one suspect has since been arrested through ongoing investigations, while intelligence-led operations, forensic analysis and coordinated tactical efforts are underway to track down other fleeing members of the gang and recover the weapons used in the attack.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

Commissioner of Police Felix Ohagwu assured residents that the Command would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that everyone involved in the crime is brought to justice.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and provide credible information that could assist in the arrest of the fleeing suspects.

The police also reaffirmed their commitment to protecting lives and property across the state and encouraged residents to promptly report suspicious persons or activities through the nearest police station or designated emergency channels.