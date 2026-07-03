The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building financially resilient and globally competitive universities through the National University Advancement Programme (NUAP), aimed at strengthening institutional sustainability and reducing reliance on government funding....

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to building financially resilient and globally competitive universities through the National University Advancement Programme (NUAP), aimed at strengthening institutional sustainability and reducing reliance on government funding.

The Minister of Education, Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, stated this in a keynote address delivered on his behalf at the closing ceremony of the National University Advancement Programme training for university officials.

Alausa described the initiative as a strategic intervention to equip Nigerian universities with the capacity, partnerships and institutional systems needed to thrive in an increasingly competitive global knowledge economy.

He said the programme would complement, rather than replace, government investment in higher education by creating additional avenues for research funding, innovation, scholarships and long-term institutional development.

According to the minister, the programme was established through a partnership involving the Federal Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation (NHEF) and the Africa Finance Corporation to create professionally managed Advancement Offices in federal universities and inter-university centres.

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He explained that the offices would coordinate alumni engagement, donor relations, endowment management, strategic communications, fundraising and institutional partnerships to strengthen universities’ financial resilience and global visibility.

Alausa urged universities to harness the expertise and support of their alumni, noting that stronger alumni engagement could unlock opportunities for research, mentorship, scholarships, infrastructure development and innovation.

He also called on participants to apply the knowledge gained during the training by introducing reforms that would improve governance, accountability and the overall student experience in their institutions.

The minister reiterated that the Tinubu administration’s education reform agenda remains focused on strengthening institutions, expanding access to quality education and positioning the sector as a catalyst for national development.

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Chairman of the Technical Working Committee of the Nigeria Higher Education Foundation, Claire Jemide, described the foundation as a strategic partner committed to improving Nigeria’s higher education system through investment in people, institutions and collaborative partnerships.

She said the University Advancement Programme, launched following a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Ministry of Education in January 2026, would help universities strengthen alumni relations, fundraising, communications and long-term institutional advancement.

The training brought together vice-chancellors, university administrators, advancement officers and senior officials from federal universities and inter-university centres to learn global best practices in alumni engagement, donor stewardship and sustainable university development.