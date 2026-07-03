President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to elder statesman and former Lagos politician, Alhaji Ganiyu Kolapo Oseni, describing him as a brother, friend and one of the architects of his political journey....

President Bola Tinubu has paid a heartfelt tribute to elder statesman and former Lagos politician, Alhaji Ganiyu Kolapo Oseni, describing him as a brother, friend and one of the architects of his political journey.

In a statement issued on Friday following Oseni’s death, the President said he received the news with deep sadness, noting that the late politician’s legacy of service, leadership and commitment to democracy would endure.

Tinubu described Oseni as a visionary administrator, progressive politician and trailblazer whose contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria left an indelible mark.

He recalled that Oseni served as Organising Secretary of the former Unity Party of Nigeria in Lagos during the Second Republic and played a key role in the establishment of the Lagos State Printing Corporation.

The President said Oseni was instrumental in his entry into politics and stood firmly behind him during his successful bids to become Senator representing Lagos West and later Governor of Lagos State.

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Tinubu also reflected on their joint struggle for the actualisation of the June 12, 1993 presidential election won by the late Moshood Abiola and their efforts to end military rule in Nigeria.

He revealed that Oseni had supported and prayed for his presidential ambition in 2022, adding that his administration is implementing some of the ideas and reforms they discussed over the years.

Describing the late politician as “a warrior for democracy” and “an Iroko,” Tinubu expressed gratitude for Oseni’s life and service to the nation.

The President prayed for Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanna and comfort his wife, children and the entire family with the strength to bear the loss.