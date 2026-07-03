The Oyo State Government has denied allegations by social media activist Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) that it paid ransom to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area....

The Oyo State Government has denied allegations by social media activist Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM) that it paid ransom to secure the release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area.

VDM had, in a viral video circulating on social media, alleged that Governor Seyi Makinde paid ransom for the release of the 39 abducted victims but claimed the kidnappers refused to release them despite receiving the money.

He also expressed concern over the prolonged captivity of the victims and urged the government and security agencies to intensify efforts to secure their freedom.

Responding to the allegation, the Oyo State Government, in a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, described the claim as false, misleading and “far from the truth.”

The government accused what it described as irresponsible bloggers of spreading misinformation capable of creating unnecessary panic and confusion among the public.

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According to the statement, although both the Oyo State and Federal Governments have continued to make concerted efforts to secure the safe release of the abducted pupils and teachers, no ransom has been paid to the kidnappers, either directly or indirectly.

The government urged residents to disregard the reports and rely only on information released through official government channels.

It also reassured the public that it remains committed to working closely with security agencies to ensure the safe rescue of the victims and bring the unfortunate incident to a successful conclusion.