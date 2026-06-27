The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging the arrest of a pastor in connection with the abduction of students and teachers in Orire, describing the claims as false, misleading and unfounded....

The Oyo State Police Command has dismissed reports circulating on social media alleging the arrest of a pastor in connection with the abduction of students and teachers in Orire, describing the claims as false, misleading and unfounded.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, on Saturday, June 27, the Command said it had not arrested any cleric or individual for supplying arms or ammunition to suspected kidnappers involved in the incident.

“The Command wishes to categorically state that this claim is entirely false, misleading, and unfounded,” the statement said.

It added that, “no such arrest has been made by the Police or any other known security agency involved in the ongoing rescue operation, and investigation is ongoing.”

The Command explained that the alleged report originated from a Facebook post and other online platforms which claimed that a pastor was acting as a gun runner for bandits. However, it stressed that no credible security agency had made such an arrest.

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The Police said the publication appeared to be a deliberate attempt to undermine ongoing rescue efforts and discredit security personnel working to secure the release of abducted victims.

“The Command views this publication as a deliberate attempt to distract security operatives from ongoing rescue efforts and to cast doubt on the integrity, commitment, and professionalism of personnel working tirelessly to ensure the safe return of the victims,” it stated.

The Command urged members of the public to disregard the report and rely only on official communications from verified police channels.

It also warned individuals and platforms spreading false information to desist, noting that legal action would be taken against offenders.

“Furthermore, individuals and platforms involved in the deliberate spread of false information are warned to desist,” the statement said, adding that the Command would not hesitate to “invoke all lawful means to identify, investigate, arrest, and prosecute anyone found culpable of disseminating misinformation capable of undermining public confidence and ongoing security operations.”

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Reaffirming its commitment, the Police assured residents that efforts were ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and maintain public safety across the state.