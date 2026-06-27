The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed a N6 million sanction on Saudi Airlines over violations of consumer protection regulations....

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has imposed a N6 million sanction on Saudi Airlines over violations of consumer protection regulations.

The aviation regulator disclosed the sanction in a statement posted on its official X handle, on Friday, saying the penalty followed the airline’s failure to address several outstanding consumer protection issues despite previous regulatory interventions.

According to the NCAA, it had earlier intervened to help Saudi Airlines avert violence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja a few months ago and subsequently granted the carrier additional time to resolve pending issues and comply with regulatory determinations.

The Authority said the fine became necessary after the airline failed to meet its obligations under the NCAA Regulations.

“Having supported the airline to avert violence at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport a couple of months back, and allowing the grace of extended time to resolve several pending issues as well as determinations by the CAA, this sanction is necessary to ensure compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023,” the statement read.

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The regulator expressed hope that the airline would improve its operations in Nigeria following the sanction.

“It is also hoped that the airline will improve, exponentially, its Nigeria operations,” the NCAA stated.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting air travellers, the Authority stressed that passengers deserve quality service from airlines operating in the country.

“Paying passengers travelling to/fro Nigeria need to feel protected and respected by the carrier,” it said.

The NCAA added that while it would continue to enforce compliance with aviation regulations, it remained committed to supporting Saudi Airlines and other carriers to operate efficiently.

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“The NCAA will continue to support Saudi, and every other airline, to operate at optimal capacity,” the statement added.