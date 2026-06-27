Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has intensified emergency waste evacuation operations across Lagos and personally joined cleanup efforts to tackle mounting refuse heaps across the state....

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has intensified emergency waste evacuation operations across Lagos and personally joined cleanup efforts to tackle mounting refuse heaps across the state.

During the Saturday’s Lagos monthly sanitation exercise, the Governor joined residents of surulere local government, Ojuelegba to pack refuse and advocate for a clean environment.

TVC News had earlier reported that Lagos State Government reintroduced the monthly environmental sanitation exercise, effective Saturday, 25th April 2026.

The re-introduction of the exercise was officially flagged-off by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Mushin–Agege Motor Road corridor.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, said the exercise, which had been dormant for years following a court ruling that nullified compulsory restriction of movement during sanitation hours, would now take place on the last Saturday of every month between 6:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.

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Unlike previous years, residents will not be subjected to movement restrictions during the sanitation period.