President Bola Tinubu extends warm felicitations to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 61st birthday....

President Bola Tinubu extends warm felicitations to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on the occasion of his 61st birthday.

The President also congratulates his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, on attaining 64.

Rejoicing with Governor Sanwo-Olu, his family members, the State Executive Council, business and political allies, and the people of the state as he celebrates the milestone, President Tinubu notes the diligence, wisdom and excellence that have defined Sanwo-Olu’s service to Lagos State and the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Sanwo-olu is brilliantly combining his private and public sector experiences to set new records of accomplishment in governance.

The President remarks: “Governor Sanwo-olu’s efforts in consolidating on the economic, infrastructural, and cultural transformation of Lagos State into a vibrant, dynamic and structured global city, with growing influence across the country, and the world are remarkable.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The President also commends the Governor for further strengthening and positioning Lagos State as a centre of excellence and home for all.

President Tinubu also lauds Sanwo-Olu’s loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Renewed Hope Agenda, ensuring inclusivity, diversity, and harmony in all political activities and transitions in the state.

President Tinubu prays that God Almighty will grant the governor a longer life, good health, increased wisdom, and that his impact and legacy will endure.

ADVERTISEMENT

While congratulating his Chief of Staff on turning 64, President Tinubu salutes his remarkable life of service, leadership, and unwavering commitment to the country.

The President remarks: “As you celebrate your 64th birthday today, I deeply appreciate your loyalty, dedication, and sacrifice.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Throughout the years, you have demonstrated capacity for service, placing national interest above personal considerations and working tirelessly for the progress of our country.

“Your dedication to duty and ability to coordinate complex governmental processes have contributed immensely to the realisation of our Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The President notes Gbajabiamila’s journey in public service and the invaluable contributions he has made to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Tinubu lauds Gbajabiamila’s exemplary service as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, his contributions to the process leading to the formation of the APC, and his emergence as Speaker of the House, which marked a defining chapter in the history of the National Assembly.

President Tinubu prays that Almighty Allah will grant the Chief of Staff good health, wisdom, strength, and many more years of impactful service to the nation.