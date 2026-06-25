The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has confirmed a power supply disruption on Thursday in the Lagos complex....

The Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN, has confirmed a power supply disruption on Thursday in the Lagos complex.

According to TCN, at approximately 8:19 am, the national grid experienced voltage instability which rapidly spread across the Lagos corridor, leading to the loss of some generating stations, causing transmission line outages, and the subsequent interruption of electricity supply to Lagos and its environs.

In response, the National Control Centre swiftly instructed several generators to reduce output in order to arrest the resulting frequency rise, stabilise the system, and prevent further disruption to the national grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

TCN said the Minister of Power, Joseph Tegbe, upon receiving the report, convened an emergency meeting with the Heads of the Transmission Company of Nigeria and the Nigerian Independent System Operator to coordinate urgent restoration efforts and chart the way forward.

The company confirmed that one of the affected lines, the Benin –Egbin 330kV transmission line which was opened during the incident has already been restored and is currently transmitting bulk electricity.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that a combined team of TCN engineers from Benin and Omotoso subregions are working assiduously to rectify the remaining faults on the 330kV Benin – Omotoso transmission line to ensure full restoration of bulk power supply to the Lagos complex as quickly as possible.

TCN regrets the inconvenience and discomfort the incident has caused residents, businesses, and all electricity customers in the affected areas.

It assured that the Ministry of Power and all relevant agencies are doing everything possible to rectify the line, to enable normal bulk power transmission along the affected line.