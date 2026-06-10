The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has signalled intensified efforts to combat the smuggling of vegetable oil into the country, with the launch of special operations aimed at protecting local investments, preserving jobs, and supporting the growth of the agricultural value chain....

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has signalled intensified efforts to combat the smuggling of vegetable oil into the country, with the launch of special operations aimed at protecting local investments, preserving jobs, and supporting the growth of the agricultural value chain.

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in the vegetable oil industry at the Service Headquarters in Maitama, Abuja, according to a statement issued by the Service on Wednesday.

Adeniyi said the Service remains committed to tackling smuggling through strategic enforcement, intelligence gathering, and stakeholder collaboration. He noted that Customs and operators in the vegetable oil sector share a common objective of protecting legitimate businesses, encouraging investment, and strengthening the national economy.

CGC Adeniyi explained that addressing smuggling requires sustained cooperation between government agencies and the private sector, particularly in sectors that contribute significantly to employment generation and economic development.

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He also called on stakeholders to support enforcement efforts by providing credible intelligence on smuggling routes and illicit trade activities.

Also speaking, the Deputy Comptroller-General in charge of Enforcement, Inspection and Investigation, Timi Bomodi, highlighted the Service’s achievements in curbing the illegal importation of vegetable oil products.

Bomodi disclosed that Customs recorded several seizures across key border corridors and assured stakeholders that surveillance would be intensified in vulnerable locations.

“We recorded about 65 seizures of vegetable oil products in 2025 and another 23 seizures in 2026, with a combined Duty Paid Value of approximately N1.314 billion,” he said.

He noted that many of the seizures were made along major smuggling corridors, including Seme and Idiroko, adding that surveillance would also be strengthened in other identified vulnerable locations.

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Leading the industry delegation, the Founder of the Plantation Owners Forum of Nigeria, Dr. Fatai Afolabi, commended the Service for creating a platform for dialogue while drawing attention to the need to clamp down on vegetable oil smuggling into the country.

“Smuggling of vegetable oil undermines local production, discourages investment, and threatens thousands of jobs across the value chain,” Afolabi stated.