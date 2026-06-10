Authorities say efforts are currently underway to properly identify all injured persons and deceased victims following a train derailment on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service corridor near Agbor in Delta State, to aid documentation and verification processes. This was disclosed in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the…...

Authorities say efforts are currently underway to properly identify all injured persons and deceased victims following a train derailment on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service corridor near Agbor in Delta State, to aid documentation and verification processes.

This was disclosed in a statement from the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Wednesday.

TVC News Online reports that four coaches capsized while one coach derailed, resulting in the unfortunate loss of five lives comprising four adults and one baby.

Providing further update, the Ministry of Transport revealed that a total of 442 passengers were booked on the train, while 40 crew members, security personnel and third-party service providers were on board, bringing the total number of persons on the train to 482.

“Rescue and evacuation operations were immediately activated with the support of the Delta State Government, NEMA, FRSC, Police, Civil Defence, local authorities, security agencies, emergency responders and were completed by 6:30pm. Others who assisted with the emergency response included the Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Dafinone, and former Delta State SSG, Hon. Patrick Ukah, among others. As at the time of this release, 24 serious injuries have been recorded, while several other passengers sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention. One NRC staff member suffered a traumatic limb injury and is currently receiving treatment and is reported to be in stable condition.

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“The Ministry and the NRC extend their deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray for the quick recovery of all those injured. The Corporation also appreciates the swift intervention of the Delta State Government, emergency responders, security agencies, NRC Mechanical Directorate and Special Rescue and Emergency Team, medical personnel and members of the public who assisted in the rescue efforts. The full on-board manifest has been retrieved and would be available upon request by relevant authorities. Efforts are ongoing to identify all the injured and the deceased for proper documentation.

“A full investigation into the cause of the accident has commenced, while efforts will continue to account for all passengers and provide necessary support to those affected.”