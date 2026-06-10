The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to raising a generation of healthy, educated and empowered young Nigerians as he flagged off the maiden edition of the Kids’ Dialogue Series and challenged students to become Health Champions in their schools and communities....

The Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to raising a generation of healthy, educated and empowered young Nigerians as he flagged off the maiden edition of the Kids’ Dialogue Series and challenged students to become Health Champions in their schools and communities.



The initiative, themed “Empowering Young Voices to Shape Health, Learning and Well-being in Nigeria”, was created as a strategic platform to give children direct access to policymakers and strengthen their participation in conversations that affect their health, education and future.

The dialogue brought together students, teachers, health professionals, development partners and education stakeholders in an interactive engagement focused on building healthier learning environments and empowering children to become active contributors to national development.

Speaking during the session, Dr. Alausa described good health as one of the most important foundations of life and stressed that no child can fully realise his or her potential without healthy living and access to quality education.

He explained that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda recognises children and young people as the nation’s greatest asset and continues to prioritise investments that improve educational outcomes, strengthen healthcare access and create opportunities that enable every child to thrive.

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The Minister noted that preparing future leaders begins with equipping children with the right values, knowledge and support systems that allow them to make informed decisions and pursue their ambitions with confidence.

Responding to students’ questions, Dr. Alausa stated that health education is as important as English, Mathematics and every other subject taught in schools because academic success and future careers depend on healthy minds and healthy bodies.

He encouraged students to maintain personal hygiene, eat nutritious meals, embrace healthy lifestyles and stay up to date with recommended immunisation, describing vaccines as one of the most effective public health interventions for protecting children from preventable diseases.

The Minister also engaged students on issues relating to emotional wellbeing and encouraged children experiencing stress, anxiety or personal challenges to speak with parents, teachers, school health personnel and trusted adults rather than struggle in silence.

As part of his interaction with participants, Dr. Alausa called on students to become Health Champions by promoting healthy behaviours, sharing accurate information and inspiring positive actions among their peers and communities.

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He further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive education and assured students that efforts would continue to strengthen access and support systems for learners with disabilities to ensure that no child is left behind.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Muyi Aina, described the dialogue as a timely intervention that reflects growing collaboration between the health and education sectors to improve outcomes for Nigerian children.

He encouraged students to embrace good hygiene, proper nutrition and routine immunisation while cautioning against misinformation and encouraging children to seek guidance from trusted sources including parents, teachers and healthcare professionals.

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Representing the Gates Foundation Country Director, Dr. Omotayo Giwa commended the partnership between the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and described schools as powerful platforms for improving health outcomes and promoting healthy behaviours among children.

She encouraged sustained collaboration across sectors and called for continued investment in child-centred initiatives that improve learning, wellbeing and long-term development outcomes.

The event featured student engagements, health education activities, interactive discussions and reflections designed to deepen awareness on healthy living and strengthen children’s confidence to participate in issues affecting their lives.

The session concluded with students making practical commitments to protect their health, support positive behaviours and become advocates for healthier schools and communities, reinforcing the Federal Government’s vision of building a generation that is healthy, educated, confident and prepared to lead Nigeria into the future.