The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored 22 state constituencies across Benue, Delta, Jigawa, and Kogi states following court judgments and announced June 16 to 25, 2026, as the period for political parties to conduct primaries in the affected constituencies ahead of the 2027 General Election....

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restored 22 state constituencies across Benue, Delta, Jigawa, and Kogi states following court judgments and announced June 16 to 25, 2026, as the period for political parties to conduct primaries in the affected constituencies ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna, INEC said the restoration was in compliance with court orders directing the reinstatement of previously suppressed constituencies.

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According to INEC, the restored constituencies in Benue State are Nyamatsor, Ukum Afia, Konshisha III (Shangev-Tiev), Makurdi III (South East), and Gboko III.

In Delta State, the restored constituencies are Aniocha North II, Ika North East II, Sapele II, Ethiope West II, Warri South West II, and Warri North II.

The commission also restored Aujara State Constituency in Jigawa State.

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In Kogi State, the restored constituencies include Adavi East, Eika, Ajaokuta North, Bassa-Komu, Dekina Town and District, Ijumu II, Kabba-Bunu II, Koton Karfe II, Igalaogwa, and Ogugu.

INEC said the conduct of party primaries in the restored constituencies is necessary to enable political parties to nominate candidates for the constituencies ahead of the 2027 elections.

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Part of the statement read: “To facilitate the participation of the restored constituencies in the 2027 General Election, particularly with respect to the nomination of candidates by political parties, the Commission has fixed June 16–25, 2026, for the conduct of political party primaries in the restored constituencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all other timelines and activities contained in the already published revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 General Election shall apply to the restored constituencies.

“In light of the peculiar nature of this arrangement, political parties are requested to submit notices of political party primaries to the Commission prior to the scheduled date for the primaries.”

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INEC reiterated its commitment to conducting credible, inclusive, and transparent electoral processes across the country.