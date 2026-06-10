The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has recovered critical evidence and completed key on-site activities as investigations into the June 8 train derailment along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor progress....

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has recovered critical evidence and completed key on-site activities as investigations into the June 8 train derailment along the Warri-Itakpe rail corridor progress.

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, the Director General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., led a team of investigators to the accident scene shortly after the bureau was notified of the incident. He was accompanied by the Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Kayode Opeifa, and the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Funsho Adebiyi.

According to the bureau, investigators documented the accident scene, examined affected rail infrastructure and equipment, gathered operational and technical data, and interviewed personnel connected to the train’s operation.

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The NSIB said evidence recovered from witness accounts, operational records, maintenance documents, and other sources would undergo detailed analysis by its specialists to determine the circumstances surrounding the derailment.

Speaking at the scene, Badeh expressed condolences to the families of victims and passengers affected by the incident.

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“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who sustained injuries, and every passenger affected by this tragic occurrence. We want the public to be assured that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has commenced a thorough and evidence-based investigation,” he said.

He added that the bureau would follow the facts wherever they lead and develop safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar incidents on the nation’s railway network.

As part of the visit, the NSIB chief met with affected passengers. He also visited injured victims receiving treatment at healthcare facilities, offering support and reassurance.

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The bureau said it is working closely with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Ministry of Health, and other federal and state agencies involved in the response.

NSIB also acknowledged the support of the NRC, the Federal Ministry of Transportation, and the Nigerian Air Force in facilitating access to operational facilities and information required for the investigation.

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The bureau stressed that its investigation is safety-focused and non-punitive, noting that the objective is not to apportion blame or determine liability but to identify the causes and contributing factors of the accident and recommend measures to improve rail safety.

NSIB said its findings and safety recommendations would be made public upon completion of the investigation.