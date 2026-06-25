The Lagos State Police Command has clarified that the incident that occurred in Mushin on Monday was a mechanical explosion and not an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack as initially reported. Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said extensive investigations found no traces of explosive materials, detonators, initiation systems, explosive residues,…...

The Lagos State Police Command has clarified that the incident that occurred in Mushin on Monday was a mechanical explosion and not an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack as initially reported.

Commissioner of Police, Tijani Fatai, said extensive investigations found no traces of explosive materials, detonators, initiation systems, explosive residues, or other indicators commonly associated with bomb attacks.

According to the Police, preliminary findings revealed that a pressurized mechanical component located outside the vehicle suddenly released energy, causing the front passenger-side glass panels to shatter and inflicting minor injuries on the occupant.

Based on the outcome of the investigation, the Police have officially classified the incident as a mechanical explosion and assured residents that there is no evidence of any terrorist or explosive attack.