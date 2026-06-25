President Bola Tinubu has appointed former KPMG Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Kunle Elebute, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC)....

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former KPMG Nigeria Chief Executive Officer, Kunle Elebute, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

The appointment, announced on Friday, June 19, 2026, places the seasoned accountant and corporate adviser at the helm of the country’s financial reporting regulatory body.

According to a post on the Presidency’s X handle on Thursday, the appointment is intended to strengthen corporate governance, enhance investor confidence, and deepen transparency and accountability within Nigeria’s financial reporting ecosystem.

Below are eight things to know about Kunle Elebute:

1. He studied Economics at the University of Manchester

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Elebute earned a degree in Economics from the University of Manchester in 1982, laying the foundation for a career that would span accounting, consulting, and corporate governance.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Appoints Former KPMG CEO To Chair FRC

2. He qualified as a chartered accountant in 1986

He became a chartered accountant in 1986 and is also a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), one of the highest professional recognitions in the accounting profession.

3. He rose to become a Partner at KPMG

After building his career in professional services, Elebute became a Partner at KPMG in 1996, marking a major milestone in his journey within the global consulting and audit firm.

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4. He led key advisory businesses at KPMG

During his time at KPMG, he headed the Financial Advisory Services practice and later led the broader Advisory Services division, overseeing major consulting engagements across multiple sectors.

5. He became CEO of KPMG Nigeria in 2016

Elebute was appointed Country Managing Partner and Chief Executive Officer of KPMG Nigeria in 2016, taking charge of the firm’s operations in the country.

6. He chaired KPMG Africa and served on global boards

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In 2017, he was appointed Chairman of KPMG Africa. He also served on KPMG’s Global Board and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Board, contributing to the firm’s strategic direction across regions.

7. He has extensive experience in public and private sector reforms

His professional work has covered privatisation, public sector reform, infrastructure, energy, healthcare, telecommunications and financial services.

He has also served on several policy and governance bodies, including the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, as well as committees associated with the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Elebute retired from KPMG in September 2022 after a career spanning more than four decades in accounting, consulting and corporate leadership.

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8. On Friday, June 19, 2026, President Tinubu appointed Kunle Elebute, as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN).