The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have introduced a new regulatory requirement mandating prior approval for significant changes in the ownership structure of telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria. This was contained in a statement jointly signed on June 21, 2026 by the Director of Public…...

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have introduced a new regulatory requirement mandating prior approval for significant changes in the ownership structure of telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed on June 21, 2026 by the Director of Public Affairs at the Nigerian Communications Commission Nnenna Ukoha and Head of Public Affairs at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Rasheed Mahe.

According to a joint press release issued by the two agencies, the directive, which takes immediate effect, requires all licensed telecom operators seeking to transfer ownership or control of shares amounting to 10 percent or more of their total share capital to first obtain a Letter of No Objection from the NCC before such transactions can be registered by the CAC.

The statement reads in part, “The directive, which takes immediate effect, requires all licensed communications companies seeking to transfer ownership or control of shares amounting to 10 percent or more of their total share capital to obtain a Letter of No Objection from the NCC before such transactions can be registered with the CAC.

“The requirement is in line with the provisions of Section 90 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, Regulation 28(2) of the Competition Practices Regulations 2007, and Regulation 42 of the Licensing Regulations 2019, which empower the NCC to monitor transactions involving licensees and ensure fair competition within the sector.

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“Under the new arrangement, the CAC will only process and register requests for changes in shareholding structures of telecommunications companies where the transaction involves 10 percent or more of the company’s shares and is accompanied by evidence of prior approval from the NCC.

“According to the two regulatory agencies, the measure is aimed at strengthening oversight of significant ownership changes, preventing anti-competitive practices, and preserving a fair and competitive communications market. It is also expected to enhance transparency, boost investor confidence, provide greater regulatory certainty, and support the long-term stability and sustainability of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

The NCC and CAC reaffirmed their commitment to fostering a transparent, stable, and investor-friendly business environment. Both agencies pledged continued collaboration to promote fair market practices, strengthen regulatory compliance, and ensure the orderly development of Nigeria’s communications sector.”