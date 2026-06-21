Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office. Contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan on Sunday, Aiyedatiwa described the outcome of the…...

Ondo State Governor, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has congratulated his Ekiti State counterpart, Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his re-election for a second term in office.

Contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan on Sunday, Aiyedatiwa described the outcome of the governorship election as a “resounding endorsement” of Oyebanji’s purposeful leadership and people-oriented governance, noting that the victory reflects the confidence and trust reposed in him by the people of Ekiti State.

Aiyedatiwa noted that the renewed mandate is a clear testament to the remarkable achievements of the Oyebanji administration, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, economic growth, social welfare, and good governance.

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He further expressed confidence that Governor Oyebanji would build on the successes of his first term and further accelerate the pace of development and prosperity in Ekiti State. He also commended the electorate for their peaceful conduct, civic responsibility, and unwavering commitment to the democratic process.

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The Ondo State Governor wished his Ekiti counterpart a successful and impactful second term in office, assuring him of his continued support and collaboration in advancing the collective aspirations of the South-West region and the nation as a whole.