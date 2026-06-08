The Ondo State Government has unveiled plans to provide solar power solutions to 1,000 businesses across the state’s 18 local government areas under the newly introduced Lucky Light Initiative, a flagship economic empowerment programme of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration. The initiative, designed to boost enterprise growth, improve productivity and expand…...

The Ondo State Government has unveiled plans to provide solar power solutions to 1,000 businesses across the state’s 18 local government areas under the newly introduced Lucky Light Initiative, a flagship economic empowerment programme of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

The initiative, designed to boost enterprise growth, improve productivity and expand access to affordable energy, is aimed at addressing the persistent challenge of high electricity costs faced by small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Summy Smart Francis, the programme will provide selected businesses with complete solar energy systems, including solar panels, inverter units, battery storage facilities, charge controllers and installation support.

Francis explained that the intervention is part of the government’s broader efforts to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive while reducing their dependence on expensive fuel-powered generators.

He noted that the initiative aligns with Governor Aiyedatiwa’s “OUR EASE” development agenda, particularly its focus on entrepreneurship development, affordable energy access, industrial growth and economic prosperity.

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Describing the programme as more than an energy intervention, the Special Adviser said Lucky Light is a strategic economic activation initiative designed to stimulate grassroots economic growth, increase business productivity and support sustainable enterprise expansion across the state.

The programme is expected to be implemented in phases over a five-year period, with beneficiaries drawn from critical sectors of the economy, including agro-processing, fashion, food production, retail, information and communication technology, digital services and the creative industry.

According to projections, businesses participating in the programme could reduce their energy costs by as much as 70 per cent, while productivity and operating hours may increase by between 30 and 60 per cent due to improved access to reliable electricity.

The government also anticipates that the initiative will create employment opportunities and strengthen local enterprise ecosystems across communities in the state.

Economic analysts estimate that the programme could generate more than ₦2 billion in additional annual economic value by improving access to uninterrupted electricity for micro, small and medium enterprises. This, they say, would create a multiplier effect capable of driving business expansion, job creation and broader economic development.

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Beyond its economic benefits, the Lucky Light Initiative is expected to encourage the adoption of clean energy solutions, reduce carbon emissions and lessen reliance on fossil fuel-powered generators.

The Ondo State Government believes the programme will further enhance investor confidence and improve the ease of doing business in the state, while establishing a sustainable model for enterprise support and empowerment.

As preparations for implementation gather momentum, business owners across Ondo State expressed optimism that the initiative will provide the energy support needed to unlock growth opportunities and strengthen local economies.