Ekiti State Governor and governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, is currently holding a private meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the June 20 election, Wole Oluyede, at his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, with details of their discussion yet to be disclosed. According to The Nation, the meeting is…...

Ekiti State Governor and governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, is currently holding a private meeting with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the June 20 election, Wole Oluyede, at his country home in Ikere-Ekiti, with details of their discussion yet to be disclosed.

According to The Nation, the meeting is being attended by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele and some leaders of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The meeting took place just hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced Oyebanji as the winner of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

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The engagement is understood to be part of the governor’s post-election consultations and reconciliation moves aimed at bringing together major political actors in the state.

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Earlier on Sunday, Oyebanji revealed that he had contacted both Oluyede and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dare Bejide, extending an olive branch in the spirit of unity and inclusiveness.

According to the governor, the election has come and gone, and all stakeholders must join forces to drive the development of Ekiti State, irrespective of political affiliations.

While details of the ongoing discussions were not immediately disclosed, sources familiar with the meeting said deliberations were focused on fostering post-election peace, unity and sustained development in the state.

As of the time of filing this report, the meeting involving Oyebanji, Oluyede, Bamidele and other leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was still underway.