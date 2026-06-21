The maiden convocation of Miva Open University at the weekend drew renewed commitments to expand access to higher education while maintaining academic standards, as the institution’s newly invested Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, outlined its long-term vision. The ceremony, held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts…...

The maiden convocation of Miva Open University at the weekend drew renewed commitments to expand access to higher education while maintaining academic standards, as the institution’s newly invested Pro-Chancellor, Dr. Tunji Olowolafe, outlined its long-term vision.

The ceremony, held at the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts in Iganmu, Lagos, marked a major milestone for the fast-growing institution.

Speaking shortly after his investiture, Dr. Olowolafe described the university as “a bold and innovative response to the educational challenges confronting Nigeria and Africa,” adding that its mission remains focused on widening access without compromising quality.

He said, “We are committed to making quality education accessible to all without compromising academic standards,” while stressing that open and distance learning remains one of the most effective tools for expanding opportunities for learners who cannot access traditional universities.

According to him, “The concept of open and distance learning is not new, but it has often been misunderstood and underutilised despite its enormous potential to expand educational opportunities for millions of people.”

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Drawing historical parallels, he referenced the reforms of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, noting that the former Western Region leader’s educational philosophy continues to inspire modern reforms.

He said the institution represents “a modern expression of that same philosophy, ensuring that education is no longer limited by location, occupation, or social circumstances.”

Dr. Olowolafe cautioned against misconceptions about open learning systems, stating that “democratizing education should never be mistaken for lowering standards,” but rather understood as removing barriers while maintaining academic excellence.

He commended the university’s management and academic teams for sustaining quality amid rising enrolment, describing the ability to maintain excellence at scale as “one of the greatest tests of any serious educational institution.”

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Addressing graduating students, he urged them to see their certificates as the beginning of lifelong development.

“You must become worthy ambassadors of the institution and demonstrate through your conduct and achievements that open and distance learning can produce graduates of substance, competence, and character,” he said.

He also called for broader national reflection, noting that Nigeria’s development challenges are rooted less in resources and more in governance and values.

“The country’s greatest challenge is not a lack of resources but the need for organised will, sound values, and committed leadership,” he said.

The convocation underscores the growing adoption of technology-driven education in Nigeria, positioning Miva Open University as part of a wider shift toward flexible learning models aimed at expanding access to tertiary education across Africa.