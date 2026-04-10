The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test centres and warned 89 others after careful review of the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. In a Friday statement signed by the JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body also barred another centre permanently from future use…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test centres and warned 89 others after careful review of the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

In a Friday statement signed by the JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body also barred another centre permanently from future use in any of the board’s examinations.

The Mock UTME is designed to help get candidates familiarised with the CBT environment, and also serves as a platform to assess their readiness and identify centres that fall below required operational and technical standards.

According to the statement, JAMB said the decision is in line with its commitment to maintaining examination integrity, to ensure only fully prepared and compliant centres participate in the main UTME.

Below is the full list of affected centres:

ADVERTISEMENT

DELISTED CENTRES

Abia