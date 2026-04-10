The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 23 Computer-Based Test centres and warned 89 others after careful review of the 2026 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.
In a Friday statement signed by the JAMB’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the examination body also barred another centre permanently from future use in any of the board’s examinations.
The Mock UTME is designed to help get candidates familiarised with the CBT environment, and also serves as a platform to assess their readiness and identify centres that fall below required operational and technical standards.
According to the statement, JAMB said the decision is in line with its commitment to maintaining examination integrity, to ensure only fully prepared and compliant centres participate in the main UTME.
Below is the full list of affected centres:
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DELISTED CENTRES
Abia
1. Micben Seat of Wisdom Academy Umunteke Asa (Micben ICT Hall), Ukwa West, Abia State
Anambra
2. Bishop Crowther Seminary CBT Centre, 110 Work Road, behind State Ministry of Works, Awka
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3. The Oracle Lens, Ubili Town Hall, Nnokwa, Anambra State
Bayelsa
4. Derby’s Young ICT Centre, Behind Government Science and Technical College, Okaka, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State
Delta
5. Avid ICT Solutions CBT Centre, Institute of Continuing Education, No 2 Victor Chuks Odogwu Street, Asaba, Delta State
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6. Brightfield School CBT, 18 Onwugbonu Crescent, New Layout, Ekpan, Uvwie
7. Conarina Maritime Academy, Eseme River Road, Oria-Abraka, Ethiope East, Delta State
Edo
8. Daniet Global Resources, No 124 Akpapava Road, opposite Zenith Bank, Ikpoba Slope, Oredo, Benin City, Edo State
9. Moses and Grace College of Health Sciences and Technology CBT Centre, 3rd Richard Street, Obe Community, after Rock of Ages Church, off Benin Sapele Road, Benin City
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FCT
10. De-Lite CBT Centre, Model Secondary School, Maitama, Lake Chad Avenue, Maitama, Abuja
11. Zulqud Consult Ltd (ZCL CBT Centre), Government Secondary School Lugbe, by Car Wash, Lugbe Bridge
Lagos
12. Florin High School, 23/25 Olutimehin Street, off Ajiboye Street, Military Zone Bus Stop, off Idimu Road, Ejigbo, Lagos State
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13. Folbob CBT Centre, 5 Road 10, Folbob Zone, Losooro, Lakowe School Gate Bus Stop, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State
14. Great Kezino College CBT Centre, 118/120 Agunfoye Road, Adamo, Ikorodu, Lagos State
15. Obans CBT Centre, Plot 32, Oba Ijaolu Road, Elepe Bus Stop, off Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos
16. Teesas Learning and CBT Centre, Izedon Place, 2 Prince Samuel Adedoyin Street, opposite Mercedes Benz, off Ikate, Lekki Expressway, Lagos State
Ogun
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17. Braingate Model Schools CBT Centre, Arepo-Fadunsin, Ijoko
18. Greenhills Academy, Cele Bus Stop, Oke-Ola, Itele Road
Osun
19. Oduduwa University CBT Centre, Ipetumodu, Ile-Ife, Osun State
Oyo
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21. Nesam International School CBT Centre, No 1 Alexander Road, Apata via Immaculate Hospital
22. SAF Polytechnic, Along Iseyin-Oyo Road, Idi-Ori, Iseyin, Oyo State
Plateau
23. Rabjib Computer Academy, Behind Union Bank, along Museum Road, Jos, Plateau State
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WARNED CENTRES
Abia
1. Abia State College of Health Science CBT Centre, Aba
Adamawa
2. Amjad Integrated Services Nig. Ltd, GSS Junction, near Emir’s Palace, Lokuwa, Mubi North LGA, Adamawa State
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3. Lamido Zubairu Education Centre, Opposite Centre for Distance Learning, Yola Town Bye Pass, Adamawa State
4. Mubi Infortech and CBT Centre, No 3, opposite State Low Cost, beside Professor Iya’s Residence, Mubi
Akwa Ibom
5. Knowledge Partners Ltd, No 30, Udosen Uko Street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State
Anambra
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6. Chumet Institute Limited, No 270 Old Onitsha Road, opposite Anglican Girls Secondary School, Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State
7. JAMB PTC Awka, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass, Awka, Anambra State CTR 2, JAMB State Office, Amawbia By-Pass, Awka, Anambra State
8. Nkemefuna Foundation (Thomas Chidoka Centre for Human Development), Mike Ajeagbo Road, near Shepherd County Home Hotel, Obosi, Anambra State
Benue
9. Greg & Co ICT Ltd, 216 Gondo Aluor Road, Old GRA, Makurdi, Benue State
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10. Omis CBT Centre, Nokpokwu Model International School, Okpudu, Okpoga, Okpokwu LGA, Benue State
Cross River
11. Klinnicapps Academy, Old Imaje Road, formerly Christian Secondary Commercial School, Okuku, Yala, Cross River State
Delta
12. Fube CBT Hub, 31 Jesus Saves Road, Asaba, Delta State
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13. Harvard International CBT Centre, Plot 14 DDPA, Jeddo/Ughoton Road, opposite Sand Beach, Jeddo Town
Edo
14. Vona Tech Hub and Global IT Consults, 6 Aburime Street, beside First Bank, off New Lagos Road, New Benin, Benin City
Enugu
15. St Augustine Computers Centre, 1 Ndiuno, Uwani Akpugo, Nkanu West LGA, Enugu State
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FCT
16. Best Intellect International Academy CBT, No 93 Ogunsaiki Street, along Central Mosque, Old Kutunku, Gwagwalada, Abuja
17. Cyrus International School CBT Centre, Plot 599C, between Magistrate Court and LEA School, Kuchiyako-Kuje, FCT-Abuja
18. Fozy Global Concepts Ltd CBT Centre, Government Senior Secondary School, Apo, FCT
19. Kings Comprehensive Electronic Test Centre, Off Railway Bridge by Chinese Company, Saburi, Dei-Dei, Abuja, FCT
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20. Oginni ICT Services CBT Centre, City Royal School, beside Keffi Park, Nyanya, FCT-Abuja
21. Satellite Academy Schools FS CBT Centre, Karshi, Abuja
Imo
22. JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC) Centre 2, Area H, by Concord Bus Stop, opposite Saga Suite, beside Labour House, Owerri, Imo State
Kaduna
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23. Amal Computers and Test Centre Nigeria Ltd, 30 Matazu Road, opposite Ahmadiyya Jummat Mosque, Tudun Wada, Kaduna State
24. Christ Ambassadors’ International College, No 29 Juji Road, opposite Stanbic IBTC Bank, before the rail crossing, Sabon Tasha, Kaduna State
25. Mainland College of Education, Health Sciences and Technology, No 14B Kofar Kibo by Barewa Junction, Zaria, Kaduna State
26. Silvergate College of Health Sciences and Technology, Zaria, Behind Zaria Township Stadium, Kabama, Kaduna-Kano Expressway, Zaria
Kano
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27. Emirate College of Health Sciences & Technology Entrepreneurship Centre Lab II, Tudun Yola Estate, Kabuga Satellite Town, off Gwarzo Road, Kano State
28. Kano Cooperative CBT Centre, No 1 Zaria Road, opposite Kano Line by Azman Office, Kano
29. Legend ITC Integrated Service, No 929 Chiranchi Yamma, along Sheikh Jafar Road, Usman Jallaba House, opposite Sumailawa Clinic and Maternity, Kano
30. Zenith Science College, Kano CBT, No 62, behind Markza Jumaat Mosque Street, Rijiyar Zaki, Kano
Kogi
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31. Albarka Multipurpose Co-operative Thrift and Credits Union, No 1 State Secretariat Road, off Hassan Katsina Road, Lokoja
32. Multipurpose ICT/E-Exam Centre, Kogi State University, Anyigba, Kogi State
33. Yabma International Science Academy, Hon. Yakubu Yunusa Avenue, 500 Units, Ganaja Road, Lokoja
Kwara
34. General A. A. Eyitayo Resources Ltd CBT Centre, Plot 1 IPF Estate, beside Wasolad Oil Filling Station, Igbaja, Kwara State
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35. Ilorin West Local Government CBT Centre, Agbo-Oba Road, Ilorin, Kwara State
36. Imam Hamzat College of Education CBT Centre, Oko-Olowo Area, along New Jebba Expressway, Ilorin
37. Nigeria Army College of Education, Sobi Barracks, Ilorin, Kwara State
Lagos
38. Binta International School CBT Centre, 7-9 Princess Bola Jegede Close, off Kaara Street, off Osolo Way, Ajao Estate, Lagos State
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39. Dorcas Memorial College, 68/70 Cardoso Street, Awodi-Ora, Ajegunle, Apapa, Lagos State
40. First Option Private Schools, KM42, Lekki Expressway, Abijo, Lagos State
41. Grand Schools CBT Centre, 2/4/6 Olaoluwa Street, along Santa Maria Street, off Isuti Road, Egan, Lagos State
42. Huntsville Technology Limited, 4 Ayanboye Street, Faramobi Ajike by GTB, Anthony, Lagos State
43. JKK Oneware Limited Centre 1, 229 JKK House, Ikorodu Road, Ilupeju by Town Planning, beside Mutual Benefit, Lagos
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44. Miva Open University CBT Centre, 376 Herbert Macaulay Way, Yaba, Lagos State
45. Mosambell Edu-Consults Ltd, 53 Tokunbo Street, Lagos Island, Lagos
46. Olyg81 Edtech Consulting Ltd CBT, 31-33 Iwaya Road, St Timothy College, Onike, Yaba, Lagos State
47. Overcomer Digital Services, 11 Alhaji Azeez Street, off Bee Sam Bus Stop, Mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State
48. Richplus Academy Limited, No 1 Opeifa Street, Oke Odo, Abule Egba, Lagos State
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49. The Faculty CBT Centre (Essence College), 1 Unity Avenue, Majiyagbe Layout, Church Bus Stop, Ipaja, Lagos State
50. Totallight College, 1 Lashi-Bada Street, behind Government Technical College, Oke Ota Ona, Ikorodu, Lagos State
51. Tots Up School CBT Centre, FCO Coker Estate, Jaiye Oba Road, Salami Bus Stop, Shasha, Lagos State
Nasarawa
52. Command Science Secondary School, BAD Road, Lafia, Nasarawa State
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53. God’s Own Scholars Academy, Angwansoja, Area 1, Masaka, Nasarawa State
Niger
54. Byte Tech Solutions CBT Centre, By SDP Junction, along Minna-Suleja Road, Suleja, Niger State
55. Niger State College of Education CBT Centre, Minna, Niger State
Ogun
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56. Divine Sound College, 7-9 Michael Adebayo Street, off Kajola Road, Iloye, Baba Kokonlo, Sango Ota, Ogun State
57. Federal College of Education, Osiele, Abeokuta, Ogun State
58. Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, KM 1 Oja-Odan Road, Ilaro, Ogun State
59. Golden Eaglehills Academy CBT Centre, Plot 1, Adedayo Odusina Avenue, opposite Oke Safari Church, off Adesan Road, Mowe, Ogun State
60. Jextoban College CBT Centre, KM 36, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ibafo, Ogun State
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61. Life Builders CBT Centre, No 93, Igbusi Road, off Ilogbo Road, Iyana-Ilogbo Bus Stop, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Ifo, Ogun State
62. The Golden Path School CBT Centre, No 5, Oluke-Sonde Road, Ijoko, Ogba-Ayo, Ifo, Ogun State
Ondo
63. AMC ICT Centre, Akinyosoye Model College, Fagbola Estate, Ile-Oluji, Ondo State
64. Babson ICT Centre, Ondo Boys’ High School, Ondo, Ondo State
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65. British Transatlantic Polytechnic CBT Centre, KM 5, Akure-Ado Expressway, Igoba, Ondo State
66. Derimobo ICT Place, Derimobo Model College, Amapere Road, Agadagba, Odo LGA, Ondo State
67. Hollaram Educational Services, Ondo State Library Board Complex, beside St Peter Unity Secondary School, Oyemekun Road, Akure
68. Public Service Training Institutes CBT Centre, Akure-Ilesa Expressway, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
Osun
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69. Bishop Felix Owolabi Int’l Academy CBT Centre, Hall B, behind Galaxy Hotel, West Bypass, Ring Road, Osogbo, Osun State
70. College of Education, Foreign Links Campus, Moro, Ife North, Osun State
71. JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), Block Y (Commercial), OSPDC, Oroki Estate, Service Area, Ilobu Road, Osogbo, Osun State
Oyo
72. Icon Online Professional Tutors Centre 1, Plot 22/23 Tinuade Commercial House, Ologuneru Road, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
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73. Icon Online Professional Tutors Centre 2, Plot 22/23 Tinuade Commercial House, Ologuneru Road, Eleyele, Ibadan, Oyo State
74. I-Flier Int School CBT Centre 2, Unit 1-3, I-Flier College Road, opposite Don Bosco Youth Centre, Ogungbade Road, Egbeda, Ibadan, Oyo State
75. Jesus the Rock College CBT Centre, Beside Bovas Petrol Station, Jegede Bus Stop, Akanran Road, Ibadan, Oyo State
76. NCC/JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), Behind Jossy Adeolu Filling Station, Igbeti Road, Igboho, Oyo State
77. Perfect Wisdom College CBT Centre, No 13 Lokosu Street, Aduloju, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State
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78. West Consult CBT, Beside Open University, Ijokodo Junction, Ibadan
Plateau
79. Plateau State Polytechnic, Heipang, Barkin Ladi, Plateau State
80. University of Jos Consultancy Limited, No 11 Murtala Mohammed Way, Jos North, Plateau State
Rivers
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81. Archdeacon Brown Education Centre, Behind Post Office, Post Office Road, YKC Junction, Woji, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
82. Dessjeff Investment Nigeria Ltd, No 1 Princess Nonso Avenue, Marine Estate, Umuebule, Oyigbo LGA, Rivers State
83. Evinok Connecxion Nig. Ltd, 128C Old Refinery Road, Elelenwo, Rivers State
84. Fastfive Computers Nig Ltd, No 11/14, Palace Road, Oyigbo, Rivers State
85. I.J.A Computer Services, Opposite Community Primary School, Obeama-Asa, Oyigbo LGA, Rivers State
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86. The Noble Montessori CBT, No 4 Orluwosu Lane, off UOE Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
87. Zito’s ICT Base, Benviato Street by Gas Junction, Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State
Taraba
88. JAMB Professional Test Centre (PTC), JAMB State Office, Old Teachers College, Jalingo, Taraba State
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CENTRE NO LONGER TO BE USED
Lagos
1. Ha-Shem Academy, 15 Owodunni Street, off Iwaya Road, Yaba, Lagos