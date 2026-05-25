The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Saturday, June 13, 2026, for the conduct of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates who were unable to sit for the main examination despite completing biometric verification. JAMB disclosed this in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian…...

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Saturday, June 13, 2026, for the conduct of the mop-up Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for candidates who were unable to sit for the main examination despite completing biometric verification.

JAMB disclosed this in a statement by its Public Communication Advisor, Fabian Benjamin.

According to the board, the mop-up examination is meant for candidates who participated in the 2026 UTME process but could not take the examination due to technical issues and other challenges encountered at some examination centres.

The board explained that the 2026 UTME was conducted between April 23 and April 29, but some centres experienced technical failures that affected a number of candidates.

JAMB also noted that some candidates whose results were withdrawn over examination infractions, as well as those who could not be biometrically verified during the exercise, had been included in the mop-up examination.

“The mop-up examination represents the final phase of the annual UTME exercise and serves as an opportunity to address all outstanding examination challenges involving candidates who duly presented themselves but encountered difficulties in taking the examination,” the statement read.

The board advised affected candidates to begin printing their Examination Notification Slips from Saturday, June 6, 2026.

It urged candidates to familiarise themselves with their examination centres and make adequate preparations ahead of the examination date.

JAMB further stressed that the mop-up examination would be the last opportunity for eligible candidates to participate in the 2026 UTME exercise.