Tension erupted in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) after angry youths reportedly attacked a hospital treating Ebola patients in Ituri Province following the death of a prominent religious leader from the disease. The attacks occurred in Mongbwalu, a major town in the troubled province where the latest…...

Tension erupted in northeastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) after angry youths reportedly attacked a hospital treating Ebola patients in Ituri Province following the death of a prominent religious leader from the disease.

The attacks occurred in Mongbwalu, a major town in the troubled province where the latest Ebola outbreak was first detected on May 15.

According to hospital officials, the violence was triggered after residents attempted to retrieve the body of a Catholic shepherd who died from the virus.

“A group of young people attacked the hospital four times,” a hospital official told AFP.

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“They wanted to retrieve the body of a Catholic shepherd who had died of Ebola,” the official added.

The source, who spoke anonymously with AFP, described the deceased as “a well-known local figure, a religious leader from Mongbwalu.”

Security forces were later deployed to the area, with soldiers reportedly firing warning shots to disperse the crowd.

Health authorities said the latest Ebola outbreak has already claimed more than 200 lives in the country.

The disease, a highly infectious viral haemorrhagic fever, spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids and can lead to severe bleeding and organ failure.

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Officials noted that the current outbreak involves the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there is presently no approved vaccine or treatment.

A civil society leader in Ituri, Jean Marie Ezadri, said many residents still engage in practices that increase the risk of infection.

“Loved ones are throwing themselves at the bodies, touching the corpses and the clothes of the deceased, while organising mourning rituals bringing together loads of people,” he said.

“This… explains the many instances of contamination.”

TVC News Online had on Thursday, May 21, reported that tension erupted in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo after residents reportedly set ablaze an Ebola treatment centre in Rwampara following a dispute over the body of a man believed to have died from the virus.

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The incident, which occurred on Thursday, according to a video by Roya News English, underscored growing frustration and fear in communities battling the deadly outbreak, as health authorities continue efforts to contain the disease.

Roya News English reports that the violence began after local youths were prevented from retrieving the body of their friend, who was suspected to have died from Ebola.