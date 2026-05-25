Ondo state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved pension, health insurance and life insurance packages for officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, in a move aimed at boosting their welfare and morale. The Governor also approved: Hazard allowance, Regular promotion structure, Improved working conditions and…...

Ondo state Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has approved pension, health insurance and life insurance packages for officers of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, also known as Amotekun, in a move aimed at boosting their welfare and morale.

The Governor also approved: Hazard allowance, Regular promotion structure, Improved working conditions and Better operational support for officers

The approvals were announced as parts of efforts to strengthen security architecture and reward the sacrifices of Amotekun personnel protecting lives and property across Ondo State.

This marks one of the biggest welfare boosts for Amotekun officers in Ondo State since the security outfit was established.

The Governor commended the state Commander of Amotekun for his commitment to fighting insecurity in the state in collaboration with other security agencies