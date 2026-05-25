The Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Investment, Summy Smart Francis, held a high-level strategic meeting with the Vice President Mr. Denys Denya and senior leadership of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt. The engagement forms part of the Ondo State Government’s…...

The Special Adviser to the Governor of Ondo State on Entrepreneurship, Innovation, and Investment, Summy Smart Francis, held a high-level strategic meeting with the Vice President Mr. Denys Denya and senior leadership of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in Cairo, Egypt.

The engagement forms part of the Ondo State Government’s deliberate efforts under the leadership of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to position the state as a prime destination for industrial growth, innovation, and global investment.

During the meeting, discussions focused on unlocking structured industrial financing opportunities, strengthening partnerships for large-scale development projects, and exploring frameworks through which Ondo State can benefit from Afreximbank’s extensive funding platforms and trade facilitation initiatives.

Dr. Francis also highlighted the state’s growing commitment to building a robust and diversified economic ecosystem, with key emphasis on industrialization, agro-processing, infrastructure development, and export-driven growth, positioning Ondo State as a competitive hub for regional and international investment.

In addition, conversations explored potential collaboration opportunities around investment summits, enterprise development programs, and capacity-building initiatives that would further integrate Ondo State into global economic networks.

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The meeting underscored the Governor’s forward-thinking agenda, which prioritizes economic diversification, youth empowerment, and private sector-driven growth. It also reflects Ondo State’s increasing visibility on the global stage as a government actively seeking strategic partnerships to accelerate development.

Speaking after the meeting, Dr. Francis reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to translating these high-level engagements into tangible outcomes that will benefit the people of Ondo State.

This engagement marks another significant step in Ondo State’s journey toward becoming a hub for innovation, enterprise, and investment in Africa.