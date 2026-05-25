The Nigeria Immigration Service has alerted the public to the increasing cases of fraudulent migration schemes and irregular cross-border activities being perpetrated by criminal networks across the country. In a public advisory issued by the Service on Monday, the agency warned that vulnerable persons, especially young women and girls, are…...

The Nigeria Immigration Service has alerted the public to the increasing cases of fraudulent migration schemes and irregular cross-border activities being perpetrated by criminal networks across the country.

In a public advisory issued by the Service on Monday, the agency warned that vulnerable persons, especially young women and girls, are increasingly being lured with false promises of employment, education and better opportunities abroad.

“The Service warns that criminal networks often target vulnerable individuals, particularly young women and girls, through deceptive offers of employment, education, and opportunities for a better life abroad. These schemes frequently result in forced labour, human trafficking, and other forms of exploitation. It is illegal to leave Nigeria without a valid passport, visa, and other required documents, and doing so poses serious dangers. No genuine travel process bypasses official immigration procedures or authorised border posts,” the advisory stated.

The Service also cautioned Nigerians against accepting travel sponsorships or assistance from unknown and unverified persons, stressing the need for proper verification of all migration opportunities.

“Members of the public are advised to confirm the authenticity of all travel opportunities and recruitment offers through appropriate government channels. Nigerians should avoid engaging with individuals or agents who promote or facilitate irregular migration. Citizens are also encouraged to report suspicious activities, movements, or persons involved in such schemes to the nearest Nigeria Immigration Service formation or relevant security agencies. Parents, guardians and community leaders must remain vigilant and educate young people on the dangers of irregular migration and trafficking in persons,” the statement added.

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The immigration agency further encouraged members of the public seeking clarification or assistance to contact the Service through its verified communication channels, including its official social media handles, contact centre lines and whistleblower email.

“The Nigeria Immigration Service remains resolute in its commitment to securing Nigeria’s borders and protecting citizens from exploitation. For any clarification, assistance, or further inquiries, the public is encouraged to reach out to the NIS through its verified communication channels. The Service will continue to work with relevant stakeholders and security agencies to combat irregular migration and related crimes. Citizens are urged to remain law-abiding and make use of only legitimate travel and immigration processes,” the advisory concluded.