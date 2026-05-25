An era came to a poignant close at Anfield as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson said goodbye to Liverpool FC after nearly a decade of defining success....

An era came to a poignant close at Anfield as Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson said goodbye to Liverpool FC after nearly a decade of defining success.

Salah, who spent nine years at the club, leaves with a remarkable record of 257 goals in 442 appearances, cementing his place among Liverpool’s greatest-ever players.

The Egyptian forward lingered long after the final whistle, soaking in the admiration of supporters at the Kop in an emotional farewell.

Robertson, another key figure of Liverpool’s modern resurgence, also departs after nine seasons, widely regarded as one of the club’s finest defenders.

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The farewell unfolded after a 1-1 draw against Brentford FC, in a match that ultimately played second fiddle to the emotional send-off for the departing stars.

Salah provided the assist for Curtis Jones’ opening goal—his 93rd in the Premier League—surpassing Steven Gerrard as Liverpool’s all-time assist leader in the competition.

However, Kevin Schade equalised shortly after to ensure honours were shared.

The occasion also offered a moment of recognition for former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, now with Brentford, who received a warm reception from fans despite his controversial departure in 2023.

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For manager Arne Slot, the match capped a challenging campaign marked by inconsistency and questions over the squad’s direction.

With several players linked with moves away and contracts nearing expiration, Liverpool face a significant period of transition ahead.

Reflecting on his departure, Salah said: “We put this club back where it belongs. It’s tricky to leave Liverpool… we won it all.”

As the Kop sang Three Little Birds in the closing moments, the message was clear—while legends may leave, the club’s ambition endures.