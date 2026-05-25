Mild drama erupted at the African Democratic Congress, ADC, State Primary Coalition Centre, following the declaration of results for the Yola-North State House of Assembly primary election....

Mild drama erupted at the African Democratic Congress, ADC, State Primary Coalition Centre, following the declaration of results for the Yola-North State House of Assembly primary election.

Tension heightened shortly after the Returning Officer for Yola-North Local Government, Yusuf Sajo, announced Abdurasheed Ahmed as winner of the exercise with 11,539 votes to emerge as the party’s flag bearer for the 2027 State Assembly election.

Moments after the declaration, some aggrieved members and supporters of the party openly rejected the outcome, alleging irregularities and racketeering during the collation process.

The protesters accused some officials of compromising the exercise and demanded immediate cancellation of the result, insisting that the process did not reflect the will of party delegates.

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The situation later degenerated into heated arguments, forcing security operatives and party leaders to intervene to restore calm at the venue.

Despite the protest, party officials maintained that the primary election was conducted in line with the party’s guidelines and assured aggrieved members of internal mechanisms to address complaints arising from the exercise.