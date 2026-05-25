Gabriel Martinelli has delivered an emotional message to fans as he reflects on his journey with Arsenal FC following their Premier League title success....

Gabriel Martinelli has delivered an emotional message to fans as he reflects on his journey with Arsenal FC following their Premier League title success.

The Brazilian forward, who joined the club at 18, described his time in north London as life-changing, recalling his early struggles adapting to a new country, language and culture while chasing his dream.

Martinelli said Arsenal’s recent success was built on more than just football, highlighting the unity within the squad and the bond formed with supporters.

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“We didn’t just build a team, we built a family, an identity, and something the fans could believe in again,” he said.

He expressed pride in helping return the club to the summit of English football, describing the title win as one of the defining moments of his career.

The forward also paid tribute to his family, teammates, coaching staff and club personnel for their support throughout his journey.

He reserved special appreciation for the fans, acknowledging their patience and loyalty during challenging periods, and dedicating the title to them.

Martinelli added that wearing the Arsenal shirt had been a privilege, stressing that the club would always hold a special place in his life.